PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Security cameras at Sky Harbor Airport recorded a terrifying carjacking; a crime that happened while a 5-year-old boy was in the car's backseat.
[VIDEO: New video of carjacking at Sky Harbor Airport]
The incident happened June 9 in the departures section of terminal four.
[RELATED: PD: Suspect steals car with 5-year-old boy inside at Sky Harbor Airport]
Video shows the suspect randomly walking up to an SUV as the driver said goodbye to someone.
According to what's seen on the security video, neither of those two people had any idea that the suspect was literally hopping into the vehicle’s front seat, just feet away from them.
By the time they realized it, video shows the suspect pulling away, the 5-year-old still buckled in.
Security video shows the child's mother absolutely frantic.
Within seconds, police responded and a chase ensued.
Instead of speeding to a nearby freeway, video shows the suspect driving around the airport terminals.
You can see police trying several times to get in front of the suspect, but it didn’t work.
It wasn’t until they totally curved around the airport in front of Terminal Two that the suspect was finally stopped.
Security video shows backup police units arriving.
With guns drawn, police dragged the suspect out of the front window.
Despite such a tense situation, police said the child wasn't hurt.
Police have since identified the suspect as Scott Duran.
According to court documents, Duran told police he's homeless and addicted to heroin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.