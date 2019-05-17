PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – When two burglars broke into a Phoenix home this week, the resident’s Canary cameras were recording, and now Silent Witness is hoping that video leads police to the criminals.
It happened Tuesday afternoon – about 1 p.m. – in the neighborhood of northeast of 16th Street and South Mountain Avenue, which is south of Baseline Road.
Silent Witness released the security cam video Friday in the hope that somebody will recognize the suspects.
The two men got in through a sliding glass door into the kitchen. The video shows one of them wrestling a TV off its wall mount.
One of them is a black man between 18 and 22 years old, about 6 feet tall, weighing 190 pounds. He was wearing a white tank top and jeans. He had a red and white bandanna covering his mouth and chin.
The video shows him appearing to look directly into the camera at one point.
The second suspect is a Hispanic man, also between 18 and 22 years old. He is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He was wearing a hoodie with a shark head design. He was carrying what looks like a tire iron or pry bar. It also looked like he had something, possibly a cigarette, in his mouth.
Police believe the men were driving a 2013 dark blue Chevrolet Impala.
According to Silent Witness, the men “took various items including jewelry.”
If you recognize either of the men in the video, please call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
You could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
