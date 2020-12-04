SUPERSTITION MOUNTAINS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A rescue team with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office took to the air to save a hiker in the Superstition Mountains and it was caught on camera.
Video from an MCSO helicopter shows the team out flying over a rocky area on Nov. 27. Pilot Johnson got close enough so rescue specialist Philpott could repel down from the helicopter and make their way to the hiker in distress, MCSO said. Philpott climbed over rocks and got to the hiker. She was put in a harness and with the help of Philpott, flown out of the wilderness. Everybody made it back safely.
MCSO reminds everyone to be safe while hiking by staying on the trail, bringing extra water and not pushing the limit.