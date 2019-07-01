MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A car stereo store in Mesa is asking for the public's help in finding the men who walked out of the store with a subwoofer.
It happened on Saturday at Slangin Sound and Tint near Brown and Recker roads.
Surveillance video shows three men hanging around one section of the store.
That's when two men grab the 100-pound subwoofer and ran out of the store with it. It all happened in a couple of minutes.
"It's unreal something could happen so quick," said Stefan Partlow, a manager at Slangin Sound and Tint.
The group gets into a gold, older model Chevrolet Malibu and drives off. The car didn't have a license plate.
"They were ready to steal something," said Partlow.
The subwoofer was worth $2,500, Partlow said. He added that he's puzzled why someone would steal that subwoofer since the matching amplifier is $1,600.
"There are other amplifiers that are out there. But, this subwoofer? If you go into another shop and you walk in with it, it's going to immediately raise a scene, a question in regards to how'd you get it," said Partlow. "That subwoofer was (worth) more than what the car was they drove away with."
He said he plans to beef up security so the theft doesn't happen again.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Mesa Police Department at (480) 644-2211.
(3) comments
more trash from Texas or Cali
Thieves will never stop, they will get it sooner or later.[ohmy]
Hopefully, they nab 'em before they hit the border. Watch the illegal aliens post it on Craigslist. Great disguises too, pendejos, not the sharpest knives in the drawer.
