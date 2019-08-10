PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A home burglary took place in Phoenix, and all of it got clearly captured on video.
Around 2:20 p.m. on Monday, July 29, a man vividly caught on surveillance camera breaking in and burglarizing a Phoenix home in the area of 30th Street and Topeka Drive, near Union Hills Drive.
[RAW VIDEO: Phoenix home invader caught on camera]
In the surveillance footage, it almost looks like the home intruder is looking right into the camera.
With a shovel in his hand, he takes a couple of things from the home and wipes his fingerprints off the doorknob.
After, he flees the scene in a stolen, white Toyota Tacoma later recovered by the police.
The suspect is described as a white man who could be 18 to 20 years old with medium length dark hair, brown eyes and a mole on his right cheek.
If you have any information regarding this incident, you may contact Silent Witness at 480-W-I-T-N-E-S-S, 480-948-6377 or 480-T-E-S-T-I-G-O for Spanish speakers.
