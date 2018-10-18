PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A central Phoenix man is missing his Halloween decorations after a woman ripped them from his porch early Thursday morning. But he caught the whole ordeal on his Ring Doorbell.
“It feels a little, like, violating, that somebody was on the porch while we were sleeping,” said Chris Regan.
Regan says this is the first time he's ever decorated for Halloween and was bewildered at why someone would want to swipe his décor.
“You know, I’ve been trying to figure that out all morning,” Regan said. “I guess they really wanted Halloween decorations.”
Regan says the thief would've stolen more if it weren't for his motion-sensing lights which switched on during the Halloween heist.
That spooked the crook off, according to Regan.
He says he’s since filed a police report.
"Unfortunately, it just reminds you that there's (sic) still some bad people out there,” Regan said.
But Regan says this incident hasn't scared him off from decorating in the future.
Regan says he'll probably just be more low-key with his decorations next year, and that he'll put more of his decorations in the backyard, out of reach for would-be thieves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.