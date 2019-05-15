BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A group of vandals damaged Buckeye Union High School on Tuesday and police are asking the public's help in finding those involved.
The incident was caught on surveillance video.
[WATCH: Surveillance video shows vandals at Buckeye Union High School]
Police said 11 people jumped the fence and vandalized the school for about 20 minutes.
They tipped over golf carts, dented the tops and painted graffiti on cars, doors and walls, police said.
The vandals also discharged fire extinguishers and destroyed landscaping, according to investigators.
The school estimates it would cost about $1,000 to repair the damage.
Buckeye police are urging parents to talk to their children about these types of pranks and that damaging school property is a felony.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Ofc. Armando Perez by emailing him at aperez@buckeyeaz.gov or by calling the Buckeye Police Department's main line at (623) 349-6497 and leaving him a message.
