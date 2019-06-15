MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A business owner is out tens of thousands of dollars following a brazen burglary at a clothing store.
Early Friday morning, crooks stole designer shoes and clothes from Prime Kicks and Cuts, with the whole incident caught on security video.
"I wanted to almost throw up. Just the feeling of vulnerability. The feeling of violation that you don't ever want to feel," said Romano Romero, the store's owner.
[WATCH: Robbery at Prime Kicks and Cuts in Mesa caught on camera]
The result? The robbery of shoes and clothes collectively worth $37,000.
"They must have been in and out very quickly because they took a lot of stuff in the front of our store," Romero said.
That last point is key.
Security video recorded how fast and efficiently the bandits moved.
As a result, Romero believes they had visited before.
"It's almost like hurting a family member," he said. "You work so hard to establish a business and every day is blood, sweat and tears. [The] sacrifice of time. [The] sacrifice of time with family."
Romero said police woke him up at 4 a.m. with the news of the break-in. By the time he got to the shop, the damage was done.
In all his years in downtown Mesa, he says it has been the worst experience of being a business owner.
"You're just trying to pick the pieces up at that point, and trying to see what to do to get back on your feet," he said.
