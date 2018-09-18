A Yavapai County Sheriff's Office volunteer rescued a dog that was tied to a moving big rig before the dog was harmed.
The sheriff's office says a volunteer was leaving a parking lot after a break to assist a deputy when he came across a tractor-trailer pulling out of a gas station parking lot with a dog attached to the trailer bumper.
The volunteer quickly activated his lights and sirens to alert the driver.
YCSO says the driver stopped and was notified about the dog in tow. The grateful owner retrieved his dog and was appreciative of the volunteer's efforts.
The sheriff's office says volunteers act only as the eyes and ears when they are in the field but this exception to use lights and siren to save the dog from injury or death was deemed warranted by YCSO command staff.
YCSO says the driver was simply distracted, forgetting to unleash his dog before heading toward the interstate. No charges are being sought.
