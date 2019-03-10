TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It's not something you see every day: a wild coyote in the middle of a street playing with a dog in a Tempe neighborhood Sunday morning.
An Arizona's Family viewer captured the encounter on camera as the coyote and her neighbor's Airedale chased each other in the street. The neighborhood is near Price Road and Southern Avenue.
The video showed the coyote wagging its tail and the two seemingly playing together like they are old friends.
The viewer said she was somewhat nervous being close to the coyote, but it seemed more tame than terrifying.
(18) comments
Without knowing the specifics of these two specific animals it is impossible to know what exactly was happening.For all we know these 2 animals know each other and all you who assume you know everything would be wrong about luring the dog anywhere. The way the coyote walksed up to the camera person makes me think the coyote has been there before but we do not know so its all just a guess. Amazing how many brilliant people are on their KB but I see nothing but morons around town. Hmmmm.
Always a world full of experts and opinions on these posts. Here’s an idea..how about the fact that is kinda cute watching them interact? Opinions on calling animal control on the Airedale and how they shouldn’t own a let? Really? Lol
Way to many busy bodies in this world that don’t know how to enjoy each day but instead prefer to tear people down at every opportunity. Sad
Here's the experts info: http://www.sfanimalcare.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/10/Dogs-and-Coyotes-what-you-need-to-know.pdf
Son lives in N. Peoria Terramar area they run wild there also and they jump his backyard wall and got his pug and AGAF said to bad. Waiting for the pack to get a little kid playing ing one of the parks and see what AGAF says then
Got your fame, now put your phone down and do something constructive with your life.
Wow....
Are you kidding me? Yes they absolutely will lure an animal back to the pack. Have watched it happen on many occasions. They rarely are alone unless injured or separated from their pack mates. Regardless, they are NOT "playing" and it's especially concerning that it had absolutely no fear of the person holding the camera. I understand we're in the natural space but scary!!
No, the Coyote is not "luring" the dog to kill and eat it - urban legend. It isn't wearing it out. Nor is it "playing." This behavior is more consistent with a nearby den with pups. They do lure threats away from the den and pups. It is trying to get both the human and dog to follow it away from its den. It's the reason an animal that normally avoids contact appears to seek it. It views both as a threat to its puppies.
That's an interesting insight. It doesn't appear to be defensive in any way though. Maybe just curious. I doubt that it's tame. It just looks that way, I think.
It's defensive in the same way a bird will fake a broken wing to lure predators away from its nest. They want the predator to follow them but they aren't curious or playing. It's defensive but they aren't looking for a physical encounter.
Well damm, and I just thought it was funny (Airedales do have silly moments). Thanks for your comment.
First, the owner of the Airdale needs to be cited for a dog-at-large or pick it up & have it re-homed with people that care. Second, coyotes use this technique (sending one out) to lure dogs back to the pack, which is lying in wait for the kill. This is no revelation. People either need to be accountable for their pets, or not bring any home. Period.
It is a total urban myth (aka Fake news) that coyotes send out one coyote to lure a dog back to the pack
Its still remarkably stupid to allow your domesticated animal to play with a wild predator! Yeah sure, it was cute, but remarkably just as stupid!
Someone has also been feeding that coyote somewhere close by! Which is dumber than allowing your dog to play with a coyote, but I digress! It had zero fear of humans! Which is a dead giveaway to someone feeding it! That's dangerous to ALL of us!
Don't be putting food out for wild animals! YOU invaded THEIR habitat! They don't need you feeding them! They've survived in this desert for centuries w/o your help! You're endangering all of us, when you do that!
Where that dogs owner?! If someone came alongb at the wrong speed it could've gotten hit by a car. That coyote could be doing what that previous person commentedn also.
Annnd why is your dog off leash?!! So annoying. Just because your dog is friendly doesn't mean it can't cause problems. So irresponsible.
Wow! I wondered if it had rabies, but after a minute or so, it's clear that it truly is playing. That's quite a sight!
It would be nice if there had been some research on coyote behavior done as this is not playing. The pack sends out one to tire out the dog and lure it back to the den or wherever the rest of the pack is so it's easier to kill. Very misleading story.
Spot on, Mandolin.
