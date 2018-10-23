PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Do you pay to use the light rail? If you don't, you could find yourself in jail.
The Phoenix Police Transportation Bureau conducts transit sweeps on a regular basis on the Valley Metro Light Rail where they often find wanted felons.
These folks would have never been noticed or caught had they only paid the $2 fare at the light rail platform.
In this case, Phoenix police found a registered sex offender with a dead GPS tracker who failed to pay his light rail ticket.
In a couple of hours, Phoenix police stopped for 42 people for riding the light rail without a ticket.
38 people were given tickets and seven people were arrested for various reasons, such as outstanding warrants.
Bottom line, you may never know who is riding next to you.
