PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A disturbing trend is emerging on Phoenix’s East Side. Police and homeowners say someone is shooting cats with homemade blow darts.
“Its eye was bulging out of its head. It was the worst sight I’ve ever seen,” said Kseniya Schminke, who came across one of the cats last week. “It hit me so hard that I couldn’t leave. I sat there for hours just crying on the curb over there.”
[GRAPHIC PHOTO: Cat shot with blow dart]
Schminke was able to get help for the cat and it lived. But she’s worried a cat might be killed if someone doesn’t stop the culprit.
“I have no idea why anyone would want to do anything to an animal. It’s terrible and cruel,” Schminke said.
Schminke says there’ve been two other incidents where cats have been targeted with blow darts.
[GRAPHIC PHOTO: Cat shot with home-made dart]
Meanwhile, concerned animal lovers say they continue to find more blow darts in an alley near North 30th Street and East Pinchot Avenue.
“Probably found around seven or eight,” said Sarah Stone, who turned the darts over to Phoenix police.
The department confirms it’s investigating the incidents.
“The one positive is that we’ve walked this neighborhood and talked to so many businesses and people, and overall people have been amazing and have been equally concerned,” Stone said.
Volunteers are offering a $700 reward for anyone who can ID the person behind the attacks.
“Animals are defenseless,” Schminke said. “They need somebody to stick up for them and help them.”
