SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Officials said there has been a confirmed case of tuberculosis at a charter school in Surprise.
According to the Maricopa County Department of Public Health, there is one case at Imagine Prep, near Greenway and Reems roads.
Officials didn't say if the person infected was a student or a staff member.
MCPH said it will be testing all of the people who were exposed to the infected person.
The County has seen 19 cases of TB so far this year. Officials said they usually see about 90 cases per year.
Tuberculosis usually attacks the lungs but TB bacteria can attack any part of the body like the kidneys, spine and brain, according to the Center for Disease and Control. TB can be deadly if not treated properly.
