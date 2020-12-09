PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – After more than two months of investigation, the Phoenix Police Department is no closer to knowing who dumped a baby boy in a trash bin, and they’re asking for the public’s help.
The infant’s body was in a black backpack that had been put in a Dumpster behind the strip mall near 35th Avenue and Baseline Road the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 24. Police said the baby was full-term and his umbilical cord was still attached. That day, Sgt. Ann Justus described him as “a very newborn baby.”
It's not clear how or when the baby died, or when the backpack was put in the bin.
On Wednesday, Sgt. Jamie Rothschild of Silent Witness provided photos of the backpack and the dumpster but said he had no additional details about the case. Rothschild said anyone with information about what happened to that baby should call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness. If your tip leads to resolution of the case, you could be eligible for a cash reward.
Safe Haven
While investigators do not know the circumstances that led to somebody abandoning the baby in a dumpster, the Phoenix Police Department used the heartbreaking case to remind people about Arizona's Safe Haven Law.
"There are fire stations and hospitals," Justus said hours after the baby was found. "There are safe havens where you can drop children off no questions asked. And we ask that if anybody finds themselves in a position where they can't care for their newborn, please drop your baby off at a hospital or fire station or call police. There are lots of options."