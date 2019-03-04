CHANDLER (3TV/CBS 5) - Health officials confirmed on Monday a student at Hamilton High School in Chandler has contracted mumps.
The Maricopa County Health Department sent a letter home to parents about the mumps case. The identity of the student has not been released, and it's unclear when the case of mumps was contracted.
The department said it was the first case of mumps in Maricopa County in 2019. There were only two cases in 2018.
Mumps is a contagious disease caused by a virus that spreads through the air by coughing or contact with "infected secretions from the mouth, nose or throat," the department said. It can also be spread with an infected person's saliva, such as sharing eating utensils or water bottles.
Health officials say most children receive their first mumps vaccination when they are 12 to 15 months old and their second vaccination at 4 to 5 years old. They also said mumps can occur in vaccinated people, so parents should watch for symptoms of mumps even if their child is vaccinated.
Those symptoms are:
- Swelling and tenderness of one or more of the salivary (spit) glands around the neck and jaw. It is usually the gland located in front of and below the ears by the curve of the jaw.
- Two to three days prior to gland swelling, a low-grade fever may be present accompanied by muscle aches, lack of appetite, headache and/or earache.
- Swelling and pain in the testicles can occur in older boys and adult men. Females can have abdominal (belly) pain due to swelling of the ovaries.
- In some cases, mumps will cause meningitis symptoms (stiff neck and headache), which typically go away without problems, but should be evaluated by a healthcare provider. Rarely, mumps will cause swelling of the brain (encephalitis).
Parents are urged to take their children to a health care provider if there are any of these symptoms and should tell them that their child has been exposed to mumps so other patients are not exposed during the visit. If mumps is diagnosed, they need to notify the school nurse. The student can return to school on the sixth day after the onset of gland swelling, officials said.
