CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Casa Grande police are searching for a man they say is fraudulently using credit cards to buy gas, then selling the gas for cash.

The man has been seen on camera repeatedly working the alleged scam at gas pumps around Casa Grande.

Several photos show the suspect wearing a black and gray hoodie and black pants.

Police also released a photo of a white car the suspect is seen driving most often.

If you have any information that can help police identify the suspect, please contact Detective McCabe (520) 421-8711, extension 6038.

 

