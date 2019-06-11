CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Casa Grande police are searching for a man they say is fraudulently using credit cards to buy gas, then selling the gas for cash.
The man has been seen on camera repeatedly working the alleged scam at gas pumps around Casa Grande.
Several photos show the suspect wearing a black and gray hoodie and black pants.
Police also released a photo of a white car the suspect is seen driving most often.
If you have any information that can help police identify the suspect, please contact Detective McCabe (520) 421-8711, extension 6038.
Attempting to ID a male subject for (repeatedly) fraudulently using credit cards to purchase gas and sell it for cash.. here he is! wearing black and grey at pump.Again, any info please contact Detective McCabe (520) 421-8711 x6038. Thx #CasaGrande! pic.twitter.com/9PxhhIj6uj— Casa Grande Police (@CasaGrandePD) June 11, 2019
*and here is our main suspect vehicle in the case of the subject fraudulently using credit cards to purchase gas and sell it for cash.Again, any info please contact Detective McCabe (520) 421-8711 x6038. Thx #CasaGrande! pic.twitter.com/KyyQ9f1a6D— Casa Grande Police (@CasaGrandePD) June 11, 2019
