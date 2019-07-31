CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Casa Grande Police Department is investigating after the bodies of a man and woman were found early Wednesday morning about five miles apart.
Police say a citizen called at around 6 a.m. and reported a body in or near a wash. That led officers to discover the body of a man on the side of the road near Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway and Val Vista Boulevard.
He has been identified as 49-year-old Kerlin Leon Justin, from the Maricopa area. Police do not believe foul play is involved in his death.
Police say another caller at 6:45 a.m. reported the discovery of a second body. Officers were then able to locate the body of a woman near some trees on Pinal Avenue at Ghost Ranch Road.
The woman has been identified as 20-year-old Shaneya Roanhorse from the Chinle area. Police do not believe foul play is involved in her death, either.
Police say there is no evidence connecting the two bodies.
Casa Grande police said that it's possible the deaths could be weather-related.
"It is possible that weather could be a factor in both cases," reads an email from Thomas Anderson of the Casa Grande Police department. "The male subject was found in an area known for flooding and fast-moving water during rainstorms, which we experienced in this area last night.
The female subject was found near a tree line by a major roadway and it is possible that heat could be a factor over the past few days. These are only observations and speculation, as a medical examiner’s report will be necessary to determine the actual cause of death of both subjects."
