CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Lobo, a K9 with the Casa Grande Police Department, has received a bullet and stab protective vest from a non-profit organization.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a charity located in Massachusetts, has donated over 3,100 protective vests to law enforcement dogs in 50 states.
Lobo's vest was embroidered with the sentiment "In Memory of K9 Ty, California City Police Department." He is a 3 year old Czechoslovakian Shepherd and serves as a dual-purpose canine in the patrol division with his partner, Officer Thomas Scheurn.
The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K9 graduates as well as K9s with expired vests are eligible to participate.
The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950.00. Each vest has a value between $1,744 – $2,283, and a five-year warranty and an average weight of 4-5 lbs.
For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts tax-deductible donations of any denomination at www.vik9s.org.
#CGPD #K9 Lobo gets his new protective vest! #CasaGrande https://t.co/PrCfpnqegt pic.twitter.com/e7UaY3DdGv— Casa Grande Police (@CasaGrandePD) October 30, 2018
