CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Casa Grande police have arrested a man who they say exposed himself to multiple women.
Police arrested 28-year-old Matthew Webb on Aug. 1 after a month-long investigation into a string of indecent exposure reports.
CGPD started receiving reports of an unidentified man exposing himself to women in the community. The first reports had vague descriptions of the suspect because he always wore a mask.
But in the last few weeks he became more brazen, specifically contacting more victims, speaking to the victims and even partially or fully removing his mask.
Webb was booked into Pinal County Adult Detention Center on four counts of indecent exposure.
Casa Grande police say the investigation is ongoing and anticipate more charges will be filed.
If anyone has information on recent indecent exposures in Casa Grande or the involvement of this suspect, contact Detective McCabe at 520-421-8711 ext. 6038
(5) comments
He should have left his mask on ALL the time. Nice hairdo, by the way. Pervert.
Looks more female than male. That is most likely his problem - wants to be a girl and someone in his past convinced him to be.
Cheap thrills , now it'l cost him ! [ban]
How is this different from nutso feminists who ride on the subway with their big ol' fat tiddies hanging out?
It’s a good thing that they caught this guy when they did. This type of deviate behavior usually snowballs into more serious predatory offences. Now perhaps he can get the psychological help he needs to get his life back on track.
Death Penalty Please. What a filthy beggar.
What a freak....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.