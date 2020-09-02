CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Police have arrested a Casa Grande man for his alleged involvement in several arson fires in the area. The incidents took place on four separate dates in August of 2020 in the central area of Casa Grande.
The investigation into those arson fires led detectives to serve a search warrant at the home of 24-year-old Diego Ayala. Detectives say the search of his home turned up evidence of the crimes but didn't release the details of what that evidence was.
Ayala was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center. He faces a number of charges, including arson of an occupied structure, attempted arson of an occupied structure, misconduct with weapons, possession of drug paraphernalia.
No injuries were reported during any of the arson fires. Investigators are still trying to figure out the cost of the damage.