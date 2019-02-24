CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Casa Grande Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed, possibly by the boyfriend of his estranged wife.
On Saturday, February 23, at approximately 8 p.m., the Casa Grande Police Department responded to a 911 call at an apartment in the 900 block of North Colorado Street.
When officers arrived, they discovered a 33-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to the front upper torso.
Paramedics transported the man to Banner Casa Grande Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The victim's name has not yet been released.
Officers also contacted two other people at the shooting scene. One of them was the victim's 30-year-old estranged wife.
The other person was a 32-year-old man, identified as the boyfriend of that woman.
Investigators believe the husband arrived at the estranged wife’s apartment, where a confrontation ensued between him and the boyfriend.
Police believe husband "physically assaulted the boyfriend, who then discharged a handgun, striking the husband."
The boyfriend and the estranged wife of the victim both remained on scene and fully cooperated with the investigation, according to police.
There were no other serious injuries reported during this incident and no charges have been filed at this time.
This remains an open and ongoing investigation.
If anyone has any further information regarding this incident,contact the Casa Grande Police Department at (520) 421-8711.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.