CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Casa Grande police have arrested a suspect in the deadly stabbing of a 65-year-old woman.
According to Thomas Anderson, spokesman for the Casa Grande Police Department, officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle parked in an alley behind businesses near Center Avenue and Cottonwood Lane Thursday morning.
Police reviewed surveillance video from a nearby business and saw a man park the vehicle, throw the keys over a wall, and run away.
Police then went to the home of the registered owner of the vehicle, Patricia Roberson, and found her dead on the floor with multiple stab wounds to her body.
Detectives found evidence that the same man who had abandoned her vehicle was seen with her the previous day at Home Depot.
Officers were able to identify him as 22-year-old Angel Noland Jr. and found him walking on Florence Boulevard.
He tried to run from officers but was arrested inside a nearby Starbucks. Police say he is homeless but a local to Casa Grande.
Noland was charged with second-degree murder and vehicle theft.