A Casa Grande man has been arrested after his pregnant girlfriend was found shot in the head at her home.
The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office first received a call about a burglary at the home. Someone had also reported hearing a single gunshot come from the home.
When deputies arrived, they found the 30-year-old victim, who was seven months pregnant, in the bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head.
Twenty minutes after the initial call, the victim’s boyfriend, 23-year-old Javier Figueroa, arrived on scene. He drove up in the victim’s car.
Deputies noticed Figueroa had what appeared to be blood on him.
Figueroa made statements to deputies, indicating that it was an accident.
The victim was airlifted to a local hospital and is currently in a medically-induced coma.
Doctors were able to successfully deliver the baby, who is two months premature. Currently, the baby is in stable condition.
Figueroa was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and misconduct involving weapons. PCSO officials say he could face additional charges
