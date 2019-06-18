CASA GRANDE, AZ (3 TV / CBS 5) -- The City of Casa Grande is suspending its recycling program beginning July 1.
The move was approved by the City Council Monday because continuing with the program would cost too much money.
"We're getting a lot of negative feedback, which is understandable," said Casa Grande Director of Public Works Kevin Louis. "I will tell you, my staff and I, who really pride ourselves on the program that we've been able to provide over the years, are really sad to see it go. But it's simple economics."
Many recycled materials end up being sent to China and other Asian countries to be processed. But now, new tariffs and regulations are making recycling expensive.
Where cities were once able to get money back from bales of recyclables, it's now sometimes costing them.
According to figures from the City of Casa Grande, they were getting paid $18 per ton of recyclables last year. Now they'd have to pay $67 per ton to send them off.
That's why stacks of recyclable material that have been sitting next to the landfill in Casa Grande are now going to be buried rather than reused.
Sanitation workers are also taping notices to the blue recycle bins notifying residents that beginning in July, the bins will no longer be picked up.
But it's not all garbage news for people in Casa Grande.
"If they want to, they can take it to a couple places here in town and actually get paid to turn in their recyclables," said sanitation worker Tim Reitenbaugh.
And if the City can find a contractor that can ship out their paper and plastic on the cheap, the Public Works Department says it will bring back the program.
