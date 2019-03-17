TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) -- A Casa Grande family is thankful to be together after their two little boys were taken during a carjacking Friday night.
The boys were eventually dropped off and found safe, but it was a terrifying ordeal for the family.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Two young boys safe, after car was stolen in Casa Grande while boys slept in backseat]
Synnoris Harrison and Angilic Perez had a close call on Friday night, when someone stole their car while their two young sons slept in the backseat.
As Harrison made breakfast, his eyes were continuously drawn to one sight.
"What makes me smile is being able to look out the window and see the kids playing while you cook breakfast," he said. Harrison and Perez were in high spirits on Sunday because their kids are right where they belong.
The pair has five kids. They spent Sunday playing together, but two days ago, things were different.
"They don't realize the magnitude that was actually going on," said Harrison. "When you think you don't see anybody ... somebody sees you."
Harrison's car was stolen from a Casa Grande AutoZone Friday night, with his 5- and 6-year-old boys asleep in the back seat.
"I didn't see the car. It took a second to grasp that the car was gone," Harrison explained.
Perez was at home with the others when she got the news from police. She reacted with panic.
"The first thing that came to my mind was were the kids in the car," Perez said.
The suspect took off down I-10 towards Tucson.
A photo of Harrison's car was shared all over social media by Casa Grande police so that the kids would be found safely.
Within an hour, the kids were located. The boys were dropped off at a McDonald's in Marana, about 40 minutes away from their home.
Whoever was behind the wheel crashed the car and got away. That suspect is still at large.
"I watch Lifetime all the time. You see it happen and you don't think it will happen to you until it does," said Harrison. He's thankful his family is able to enjoy breakfast together. "I feel like I won the lottery."
Casa Grande Police do have a suspect description of someone they're looking for in this case.
They believe it was a man in his 30s, with short hair or a shaved head. He was possibly wearing a gray hoodie.
If you know anything about this case, you’re asked to call police.
**UPDATE to vehicle theft with kids**Both kids were dropped off at McDonalds in Marana AZ, and safely in Police custody. Vehicle pursued by law enforcement afterwards, ended in collision. No further info at this time. #CasaGrande— Casa Grande Police (@CasaGrandePD) March 16, 2019
