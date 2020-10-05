PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Lindsay Shaw, from Casa Grande, is still brought to tears thinking about her past. The mother of two said she was in an abusive relationship that eventually turned physical.

"It only happened one time, but my 4-year-old daughter saw and that is not okay," said Shaw. "She heard the ugly names that he called me. You can't let your kids see that."

In 2017, Shaw said she left the father of her children. A decision she said changed her life. Now, Shaw wants others to know there is help and hope.

"I want them to have faith, that it gets better. It doesn't always have to be like this," said Shaw.

Experts said the pandemic is worsening the issue of domestic violence in Arizona. Myriah Moon, with New Life Center, said a recent string in deadly domestic violence cases highlights the problem we are facing.

On Oct. 2, Scottsdale Police said former major league baseball player Charles Haeger shot and killed his ex-girlfriend in Scottsdale. Haeger was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to authorities. The weekend before that, officials said there were two separate domestic violence killings in Phoenix and Mesa.

"We are missing the gap which is providing services to folks and the escalation in death is something that we should not ignore," said Myriah Moon.

Moon wants people to know help is still out there, even during a pandemic. She said the best thing to do is call a trained advocate. If you need somewhere to stay, the New Life Center is still open. Moon said they are taking Covid-19 safety precautions in the shelter. You can call the NLC at (623)-932-4404. For more information on resources and support available in Arizona, click here.