PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after the Superintendent of the Cartwright School District filed a citizen complaint against an officer.
Dr. LeeAnn Aguilar-Lawlor appeared before a Phoenix City Council meeting on Oct. 16, during which she brought up an altercation she had had with a Phoenix police officer in Maryvale.
According to Dr. Aguilar-Lawlor, she came upon a crash scene at 67th Avenue and Indian School Road on Oct. 14 when an officer approached her vehicle.
Dr. Aguilar-Lawlor told the city council she was trying get around the accident scene when an officer pounded on her car window.
"I was startled at first, but relieved because it was a police officer and I felt like he would tell me where I needed to go," Dr. Aguilar-Lawlor said.
She mentioned to the city council that she told the officer, "I am so sorry," before the officer allegedly screamed at her.
Dr. Aguilar-Lawlor said the officer appeared to be angry at her and repeated, "No, you are not sorry. No, you are not sorry; do not tell me you are sorry."
She told the city council that families in her school district value the police. But, she went onto say that Cartwright families continue to tell her they are poorly treated by Phoenix police and are afraid.
Mayor Kate Gallego immediately responded to the statement by mentioning that several city council members have expressed interest in working with the Superintendent on this issue.
On Oct. 31, it was noted in the Phoenix City Council meeting that Dr. Aguilar-Lawlor filed a citizen complaint against the officer in question.
Arizona's Family reached out directly to the Superintendent. She did not return our emails. A spokesperson for Cartwright School District said no additional comments will be made.
The Phoenix Police Department's Professional Standard Bureau is investigating the allegations.
Arizona's Family reached out to Phoenix police for a statement and additional information. Phoenix police spokesperson Tommy Thompson said on Friday, "The matter is being looked into. I don't have the details."
Arizona's Family has requested body worn camera of the incident from Phoenix police.