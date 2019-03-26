PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A routine child custody exchange turned into a parent’s worst nightmare Sunday when a man stole a car with an 8-year-old girl inside.
“Seeing this unknown person jump behind the wheel with my daughter in the backseat and just taking off,” said Chacobe Barker, the child’s father.
Barker says he and his ex-partner had been speaking in the parking lot of the Carl's Jr. at the corner of 24th Street and Thomas Road, with 8-year-old Zi’ariah sitting in her mother’s car, which was still running.
A man then emerged from the bushes and climbed into the car, driving away.
“I was shocked. I was livid, and I wanted to get him,” Barker said.
Barker and his current wife climbed into their minivan and gave chase, from surface roads to State Route 51, where they eventually lost sight of the stolen car.
Thankfully, the carjacker kicked Zi’ariah out of the car a short while later, leaving her in the parking lot of a PetSmart about 2 miles from where the car was initially stolen.
Police found Zi’ariah, and her parents were reunited with the girl.
“I just ran to her, she ran toward me, and I just bear hugged her,” Barker said.
The car was also recovered, though the suspect remains at large.
The suspect is described as a white man wearing a black shirt, black pants, had tattoos on his right forearm and had deep acne scars.
Barker estimates the whole ordeal only took 15 minutes from start to finish.
“But it felt like hours,” Barker said.
And Barker says he’s taken away some important lessons from the incident. He says he’ll always make sure he and people close to him will never leave a running car unattended and he’ll always keep his car doors locked.
“You just gotta keep your head on a swivel,” Barker said.
