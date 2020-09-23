DEWEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A caregiver is accused of ripping off and stealing money from an elderly man in Yavapai County. She's also accused of writing unauthorized checks.
According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, 51-year-old Christine Garthright started working for the victim in Dewey, Arizona, four years ago after being found on Craigslist. Garthright was allowed to work as a "live-in" caregiver rent-free instead of getting a salary. During this time, deputies said Garthright used the victim's money to buy herself a car, her daughter a car, and also pay her daughter's rent in Washington state. Deputies say she also got money from the victim to fix her teeth and visit her daughter in Washington.
The investigation into Garthright started in May after the 89-year-old victim's daughter found that Gathright wrote 26 unauthorized checks to herself, and another eight unauthorized checks to her daughter, totaling more than $11,000, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office. She also used the victim's ATM card without permission to withdraw cash, and stole several thousands of dollars from his safe, YCSO said. YCSO said she did this a lot in December of 2019. As YCSO continued to investigate, in July 2020, Garthright went missing, so the victim got a new caregiver, who was more trustworthy. Garthright was later found in Peoria, where she denied stealing from the victim. She wasn't arrested at this time but the investigation continued. Detectives say they then found enough evidence to prove Garthright has stolen at least $13,000, though "it was likely the actual loss was much higher."
Garthright was arrested on Sept. 23 when she tried going back to the victim's home. She was booked into jail on charges including fraud schemes, theft, computer tampering, trespassing and forgery. Bond was set at $50,000.