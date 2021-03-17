MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Mesa caregiver is accused of beating a 4-year-old nonverbal boy with autism.
Police say Kyle McKee, 29, was the child's Behavioral Health Technician at an preschool for children with disabilities. Police say it happened at the S.E.E.K. Arizona East developmental preschool. (S.E.E.K. stands for Specializing in the Education of Exceptional Kids.)
The police report says a witness came forward on Feb. 17, giving police five videos that allegedly show McKee alone with the child in a classroom on four different days. An attorney representing S.E.E.K said the witness who provided the video was a manager, and self reported what they saw immediately.
Court documents say that the videos show McKee repeatedly beating the child by slapping, shoving him to the ground, and picking up and throwing him on the ground. The videos also reportedly show McKee throwing the child onto a chair, kicking him in the chest, and "squishing the child between a door and a wall."
Police say the boy suffered an injury to his face from one of the incidents but had no serious physical injuries from the other events.
Detective Brandi George with the Mesa Police Department said McKee turned himself in on March 16. Public court documents state that McKee declined to be interviewed by investigators. He was booked on four counts of child abuse.
It's not clear how long McKee had been a caregiver for the child. We also do not know if he has any criminal history.
Jessica Irwin, President and CEO of S.E.E.K. Arizona, provided the following statement in regards to the allegations against McKee:
S.E.E.K recently learned about accusations made against a now former employee regarding a physical incident with a child. This incident was inappropriate and regrettable. Upon speaking to the client’s parents, our management team quickly began a review of the session between the behavior technician and the child. S.E.E.K leadership immediately made a legally mandated report to the appropriate monitoring agencies. We also immediately reported the incident to the police.
The employee – who had been background-checked, fingerprinted, and held a professional certification – had worked with S.E.E.K. since July 2018 without incident. We terminated the employee immediately, without this person ever seeing another client. The S.E.E.K. team will continue to cooperate with the state agencies and law enforcement to the greatest extent possible moving forward. S.E.E.K takes allegations of this nature very seriously and strives to provide a safe environment for everyone involved with its programs.