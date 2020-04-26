PARADISE VALLEY (3TV/CBS5) -- It was the talk of the NFL Draft. Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury's home was on display to the entire country every time Arizona made a draft choice.
War Room 2.0 pic.twitter.com/aCh3GYPVCG— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 24, 2020
The view of Camelback Mountain from Kingsbury's Paradise Valley home made headlines from coast to coast. Local interior designer Lindsay Kadlick had her work televised for the whole world to see."Oh my gosh it's been so exciting. Every since we saw it that's all we've been talking about," said Kadlick, who was hired on by home builder Regal American Home to design the interiors of the spec home.
Kalick posted photos of the house before it was finished to her instagram page."We kind of had a target buyer in mind. We thought maybe it would be a bachelor or a younger couple. So really taking advantage of that contemporary feel. So just indoor/outdoor floor to ceiling glass walls and windows. It's a very clean, minimalistic design," said Kadlick. "The finishes really brought home the look. You'll notice in there in the famous viral shot, he's sitting on the couch looking at the fireplace. If you look at flooring, we have a large scale porcelain concrete look that kind of carries though to the exterior that really carries through and draws your eye to Camelback Mountain."
Kadlick's next project is a 30-thousand square foot home, also in Paradise Valley.