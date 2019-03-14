PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - Sixteen years after the Cardinals passed on former Hamilton High and ASU star Terrell Suggs in the NFL Draft, the league's current active sacks leader has finally signed with his hometown team. Suggs was introduced at a news conference at the Dignity Health Care Arizona Cardinals Training Center on Thursday.
#TSizzle returns home. Former @Hamilton_High & @ASUFootball star Terrell Suggs officially signs with #AZCardinals #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/YE2AdouPUx— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) March 14, 2019
Suggs spent his entire career in Baltimore and entertained an offer to stay with the Ravens. The pull of family and his off season home lead him back home to the Valley.
"The Cardinals kind of had first dibs," said Suggs, who's 132.5 career sacks are tied for 13th most in NFL history. "I've always kind of kept an eye on the team, even from all the way in Baltimore."
He wasn't the only former Arizona high school star to sign with the team on Thursday. Former Chandler quarterback Brett Hundley also agreed to a one year contract.
"It's surreal," said Hundley, who was drafted by the Packers and spent last season in Seattle. "You always think about it growing up."
Hundley has first hand experience having to throw a pass with Suggs breathing down his neck.
“Since we’re all from Arizona we all know of each other...I’ve seen probably Suggs too much on the field.”#AZCardinals Brett Hundley has first hand experience with trying to throw a pass with Terrell Suggs breathing down his neck. pic.twitter.com/MBTPPUCEIb— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) March 14, 2019
And you can bet the two will have a conversation or two leading up the Chandler vs Hamilton, "Battle of Arizona Avenue" scheduled for November 1st.
Terrell Suggs (@untouchablejay4) at Hamilton High School from 1999 pic.twitter.com/TBg95sIkkV— Joe Farris (@joedfarris) March 14, 2019
Hundley & Suggs discuss #ChandlervsHamilton rivalry #VarsityZone pic.twitter.com/9cFSSDDMW4— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) March 14, 2019
