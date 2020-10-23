PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sunday is a big day for the Arizona Cardinals taking on the Seattle Seahawks prime time.

The stadium is only letting in 1,200 fans because of the coronavirus, and those tickets are going to seniority season ticket holders.

At least that was the intent.

But tickets are being sold off for a pretty penny.

The average Cardinals game ticket is generally between $70 and $100. But for this game some tickets are going for $1,500 each, Superbowl prices for a game many season ticket holders can't even go to.

"We’re big Cardinals fans and we knew if we had the chance, we knew we’d definitely want to buy tickets to go," said Charlotte Shaff.

The Shaff family has spent years going to State Farm Stadium to watch the Cards.

"We’ve been season ticket holders for 15 years," said Shaff.

So, they were excited when they learned the team would be letting 1,200 season ticket holders into Sunday night's game. But it's by seniority, which ended up being people who have had season tickets for decades.

The Shaff’s didn’t make the cut.

"I started to find out that people who did get their tickets were selling them online," said Shaff.

But, now it appears many don't even plan to go.

On the third-party ticket site Seat Geek, those who did get the tickets are now re-selling them for anywhere between $700 to 1500 dollars each. Those now could be going to Seahawks fans.

"It can be a little disappointing when you think about it," said Shaff. "It would be nice to make sure that that crowd shot is all red and not blue and green."

The Cardinals said unfortunately there is so much more demand than supply, and that while each party was limited to only two tickets for the game, they didn't put any restrictions on if they wanted to give them away or re-sell them.

Shaff hopes next time the team reconsiders, so they know the limited space is going to cardinals fans who want to be there to watch their team.

"Maybe they could’ve done something where they had all the tickets go to a special charity that’s part of Arizona Cardinal’s charities," Shaff said.