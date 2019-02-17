(3TV/CBS 5) - Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen is used to getting hit on the football field thanks to a sub-part offensive line but he took a hit off the field.
He posted a photo on Instragram on Sunday of his car that has a smashed passenger door on the driver's side.
The caption said Rosen is OK but then had a crying face emoji, presumably to represent the feelings of his damaged coupe.
A reporter for the Cardinals said the minor crash happened on Saturday in Los Angeles.
Rosen then showed his sense of humor in the next post with him pretending to punch the damage, showing off his strength. That is, if he was super human.
