GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- On Friday, the NFL advised the Cardinals and 31 other teams that they may begin reopening their training facilities for a limited number of employees as part of Phase 1.

Ducey releases more guidelines for reopening Arizona economy The Governor's Office tweeted out that Arizonans still need to "act responsibly" as the state economy reopens in the first phase of his plan, "Stay Healthy, Return Smarter, Return Stronger."

This comes after Governor Ducey's Stay-At-Home expired Friday with retailers, movie theaters and more starting to open. Ducey also said that sports in Arizona could resume.

The number of employees would not include any players or coaches.

A majority of Cardinals staff has been working remotely.

No further information has been released yet on when players and coaches may return.