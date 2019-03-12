PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Police are investigating after a car slammed into a home in west Phoenix.
The incident took place near the area of 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
According to Phoenix police, a man was driving westbound on Bethany Home Road when he cut across traffic and into the eastbound lanes.
The driver then hit a tree and another yard before hitting the stop sign and crashing into the home.
Police say that one person was inside the home at the time at the crash.
Both the resident and the driver were not injured.
The Lyons Roofing News Chopper was overhead as a tow truck driver arrived to remove the car from the home.
Police are investigating to determine if impairment was a factor in the crash.
