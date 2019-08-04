PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Phoenix Police are investigating after a car crashed into a pawn shop Sunday morning.
The incident occurred near the area of Seventh Avenue and Baseline Road.
According to police, the driver stayed on the scene and was evaluated for impairment.
The driver was the only person in the car at the time of the crash.
Police added that the driver only suffered non-life-threatening injuries and no one else was hurt in the crash.
