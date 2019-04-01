CHANDLER (3TV/CBS 5) – Two people at a Chandler nail salon were injured when a vehicle crashed into the building Monday afternoon.
It happened at the shopping center on the northwest corner of Warner and Alma School roads.
According to the Chandler Police Department, an older man was behind the wheel of the car. He was by himself and was not hurt.
One person who was inside the salon was taken to the hospital by ambulance. That person’s injuries reportedly were not life-threatening.
Another person who was inside the salon went to the hospital on their own.
While the cause of the crash is under investigation, officers have determined that the driver was not impaired, CPD said.
