PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) − A car rammed into a home in Peoria causing "significant damage" Sunday morning.
The Peoria Police Department said that a single vehicle crashed into the home near 85th Avenue and Hatcher Road.
They said no one inside the home was injured. However, the home suffered significant damage.
The cause of the crash appears to be a medical condition the driver suffered.
The condition of the driver was not made available.
No further details were released.
