HATCHER CAR INTO HOME

The crash happened near 85th Avenue and Hatcher Road.

 (Source: Peoria Police Department)

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) − A car rammed into a home in Peoria causing "significant damage" Sunday morning.

The Peoria Police Department said that a single vehicle crashed into the home near 85th Avenue and Hatcher Road.

They said no one inside the home was injured. However, the home suffered significant damage.

The cause of the crash appears to be a medical condition the driver suffered.

The condition of the driver was not made available.

No further details were released.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Locations

Content Producer

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.