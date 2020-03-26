Car plows through wall in two-vehicle crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police in Phoenix are investigating a crash that sent a vehicle careening through a retainer wall Thursday morning. It happened in the area of 19th Avenue and Greenway.
Video showed the rear of a white car barely visible on the sidewalk side of the wall.
Few details were immediately available. Sgt. Mercedes Fortune of the Phoenix Police Department said it appeared to a two-vehicle wreck and that no serious injuries were reported.
Aerial video from the Arizona’s Family News Chopper showed both cars being towed from the scene.