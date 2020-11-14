Car plows into side of Phoenix house, driver hurt

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – One person was hurt when a car plowed into the side of a Phoenix home early Saturday morning. It happened near 31st and Dunlap avenues.
The driver reportedly had to be pulled out of the wrecked car. That person was taken to the hospital but their condition was not immediately available.
It’s not clear what happened in the moments leading up to the crash, but it looks like the the car hit two other vehicles in the driveway before hitting the house. Video from the scene showed one of the vehicles being towed away on a flatbed. It also showed a flattened street sign.
Nobody inside the home was injured.