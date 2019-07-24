GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- An elderly woman accidentally crashed her car into a playground at a Glendale hospital Wednesday morning.
It happened at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, which is located at 5555 W. Thunderbird Road.
Police say an elderly female driver "accidentally drove her car over the barrier into an embankment where she crashed into a playground area."
Our drone flew over the scene at around 10:30 a.m., giving us a birds-eye view of the what happened.
You could see the vehicle entangled in some playground equipment in the canopied play area of the hospital.
No one was on the playground at the time of the crash.
The driver of the car was treated at the hospital's ER for minor injuries. Hospital officials say she is expected to be OK.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.