PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Has your car insurance gone up? If you live in Phoenix, you are not alone. Car insurance rates went up nearly 3 percent in the past year.
According to The Zebra, an insurance search engine, that is an increase of 26.9 percent since 2011.
The average annual premium in Phoenix is $1,401, which is still less than the national average of 1,470.
The following zip codes in Phoenix pay the most for car insurance: 85009, 85017, 85031, 85019 and 85035.
Why are rates rising in Phoenix? Alyssa Connolly, director of market insights for The Zebra, said the growing population and traffic congestion is to blame.
How much does car insurance cost in your zip code? Check our interactive map here.
