PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Two people are homeless after a car in the garage of their Phoenix home caught fire Saturday.
It happened in a neighborhood southwest of 47th Avenue and Camelback Road. Smoke was visible for quite some distance.
It’s not clear how the fire started, but the Phoenix Fire Department said the flames spread to the house. Video from the scene showed holes in the roof. Firefighters were able to get control quickly.
The Phoenix Fire Department’s Crisis Response Team was called out to help the displaced residents with their immediate needs.
No injuries were reported.