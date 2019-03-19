PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family of two is without a home Tuesday morning after a car rolled into their house and caused it to catch fire in Phoenix.
According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the car rolled over and crashed into the home near Yorkshire Drive and Interstate 17.
When firefighters arrived, they found the car on fire and the blaze extending into the home.
They quickly put out the car fire and found it unoccupied.
Capt. Kenny Overton said firefighters then checked on the safety of the family, who were safely outside the home.
Fire crews were able to extinguish the remnants of the fire in the home and attic.
Overton said the fire has displaced the family of two and they are being assisted by crisis response units in finding a place to stay.
He said the driver of the car was found a short distance from the crash with no injuries and was taken into custody.
According to police, impairment appears to be a factor in the crash.
No firefighters were injured.
The investigation is being handled by the Phoenix Police Department.
