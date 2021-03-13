PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A late-night car crash left hundreds of Phoenix residents without power for hours Saturday.
According to the Phoenix Police Department, a single-car wreck in the area of 24th and Roosevelt streets damaged several utility poles shortly before 11 p.m. Friday.
No information about the crash was available, but APS said electricity to about 500 customers between Oak and Fillmore streets from 21st Street to 28th Place. The utility said it expected to have those people up and running by 3 p.m.
The Phoenix Police Department said there would be road restrictions in the area until Saturday evening.