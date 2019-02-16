The crash happened near 67th Ave. & Union Hills

The crash happened near 67th Ave. & Union Hills

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A car crashed into a pole in north Glendale Saturday, leading to a widespread power outage. 

The rollover accident just north of Union Hills on 67th Avenue took out a power pole.  

Traffic is restricted northbound on 67th Avenue due to exposed wires.

Traffic lights are also affected in the area. 

No one was seriously hurt in the accident.

But, the crash caused more than 1,200 APS customers to lose power.

The outage was reported at 4:30 p.m.

The boundaries of the outage are Utopia and Bell roads, and 55th Avenue to 70th Lane in Glendale.

The boundaries of the outage are Utopia and Bell roads, and 55th Avenue to 70th Lane in Glendale. 

The boundaries of the outage are Utopia and Bell roads, and 55th Avenue to 70th Lane in Glendale. 

Find up-to-date information on the  APS Outage map online. 

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.