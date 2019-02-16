GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A car crashed into a pole in north Glendale Saturday, leading to a widespread power outage.
The rollover accident just north of Union Hills on 67th Avenue took out a power pole.
Traffic is restricted northbound on 67th Avenue due to exposed wires.
Traffic lights are also affected in the area.
No one was seriously hurt in the accident.
But, the crash caused more than 1,200 APS customers to lose power.
The outage was reported at 4:30 p.m.
The boundaries of the outage are Utopia and Bell roads, and 55th Avenue to 70th Lane in Glendale.
Find up-to-date information on the APS Outage map online.
Power lines in roadway on 67Av north of Union Hills Dr. 67Av is restricted, Some traffic lights are affected. Treat any blacked out traffic signals as a 4 way stop. Avoid area if possible. #PHXtraffic— Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) February 17, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.