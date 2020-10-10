PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A serious crash on Loop 101 near Grand Avenue in Peoria ended with a car bursting into flames.
The single-vehicle crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday.
ADOT cameras showed several vehicles off to the side of the freeway. At least one of those vehicles caught fire, with flames and smoke shooting into the air.
It's not clear what led to the accident. DPS says no one was hurt.Investigators remain at the scene.
Cars are still getting by in the left lanes, but the crash has snarled traffic on the freeway. We a huge backup of cars on Loop 101 northbound leading up to the accident.
UPDATE: All lanes now open on L-101 Agua Fria SB at Grand Avenue/91st Avenue. https://t.co/CLwI53eng9— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 11, 2020