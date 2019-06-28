PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said a pride flag was taken down from the state capitol only hours after she helped to raise it.
[VIDEO: Pride flag flies briefly at state capitol]
According to Secretary Hobbs, it was the first time a pride flag had gone up in the Arizona state capitol area.
Secretary Hobbs said she raised the flag to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, which she said marked the start of civil rights for the LGBT community.
She said it was Arizona's Legislative Council that made the decision to take down the flag, because she hadn't been approved to hold a flag raising ceremony.
Secretary Hobbs, however, insisted the gathering was so short and small that she didn't need approval.
Instead, she said the decision to lower the flag was a result of pure politics; all at a time when she says LGBT rights are under attack.
"To me, the flag was a display of inclusiveness and showing that Arizona is a place that welcomes everyone ... so if you want hide behind rules, I think that's pretty sad."
Arizona’s Family did reach out several times to the Arizona Legislative Council regarding the lowering of the Pride flag.
At press time, they had not responded.
Pride flag never should have been raised in the first place.
I'm a former liberal, current hardcore conservative. The GLBT community is not under attack. Nobody cares what you do with your sex life but it gets a little old when you shove it in everyone's face all the time and simultaneously pretend to be victims. I know Arizonans are a live-and-let live culture. My home area in the US was quite liberal but not accepting of gays. Everyone talked like they were but their actions showed otherwise. I saw a recent survey that showed acceptance of the GLBT lifestyle had dropped by over 10% with people from the ages of 16-34. It makes sense. Back in the 90s you had respectable gay people making a reasonable case for gay marriage, now you've got degenerate guys running around in thongs at pride parades in front of children, calling anyone who disagrees with them bigots and oppressors... Go ahead call me a bigot, I still think you should wear pants in public.
Never should have been up in the first place. Hobbs should be thrashed.If Americans can't fly rebel flags then qu eers shouldn't be able to fly fa gggot flag.
I'm so offended, like OMG. Of course the GLBT should be able to fly their flag because they are so oppressed that they are the only subgroup that gets to fly their flag on government buildings. That's how oppressed they are. Mormons can't fly their flag, blacks can't fly theirs, no other group with or without a flag can fly a flag, but the GLBT movement can so that means they are oppressed. Makes sense doesn't it?
You and your homophobic gay-bashing ilk are going down in 2020. Git yer stompy disempowered white male baby feet ready, 'cause Landslide, baby. It's coming.
