PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - You’ll flip your lid when you see what architects, engineers and contractors came together to build at the Phoenix Convention Center on Saturday.
It wasn’t a home or a skyscraper. It was a collection of sculptures made entirely out of cans of food.
Dawn Rogers and her son Tanner are two of the 200 or so people involved in "Canstruction," a competition that ultimately helps hungry families across the area.
Using only cans of food,11 teams put together tin towers and can castles.
“Next week, all this will go into [St. Mary’s] Food Bank and start going into their kits that they hand out,” architect Steven Still said.
St. Mary's Food Bank usually has low donations during the summer. Canstruction has helped out around this time each year for the last 13 years.
The Rogers are regulars at the event, and mom says Tanner is much better at the building.
“No matter what, we all have that little competitive edge, and we're all excited, and want to fight for it and be the winner," said Dawn. "But in the end, we're all winners because we're all giving to St. Mary's Food Bank."
The teams are responsible for gathering all the cans they use. Last year, the total came to about 45,000.
“You know that you're doing it all for a good cause, and you get to build it all and work as a team,” Tanner said.
You can see all the cutting-edge artwork for free in the west building of the convention center until Saturday, Aug. 24.
